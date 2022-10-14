EU's advance team arrives in Yerevan

14 October 2022 15:33 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

European Union’s advance team arrived in Yerevan to monitor the situation in the region on October 14, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar wrote on Twitter.

“The 27 Member States have acted rapidly to respond to Armenia's request. The aim of the EU deployment will be to monitor the situation and support the Armenia-Azerbaijan stabilization on the ground,” Klaar wrote.

The issue of placement of this mission was reflected in the statement adopted on October 7 following the quadripartite meeting of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev with French President Emmanuel Macron, European Council President Charles Michel, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Prague.

The EU and France wanted to create a border monitoring mission that would also operate on the territory of Azerbaijan and use it to enter the region. Azerbaijan objected to this, and after a firm position, it was decided that the mission would operate only on the territory of Armenia. Azerbaijan will cooperate with the mission in accordance with its interests. The border mission will help build confidence and contribute to the border delimitation process.

Furthermore, following the quadripartite meeting, Azerbaijan and Armenia recognized each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty by reaffirming their adherence to the UN Charter and the Alma Ata Declaration of 1991.

The parties confirmed that this will become the basis for the work of the commissions on the delimitation of the border, and their next meeting of the commissions will be held in Brussels at the end of October.

---

