12 October 2022 15:41 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has wrapped up his state visit to the Republic of Kyrgyzstan.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Azerbaijani president at Bishkek Manas International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President Ilham Aliyev was seen off by President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov.

---

