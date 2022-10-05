Azerbaijanis in Canada protest at Armenian provocation [PHOTO]

5 October 2022 12:34 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

The Azerbaijani community in Toronto, Canada, held a picket in protest against the recent provocations of Armenia and its aggressive policy, Azernews reports via Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with the Diaspora.

The action took place in the crowded Mel Lastman Square with the support of the Vatan Center for Culture and Arts.

The compatriots waved Azerbaijani and Turkish flags, and also chanted "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!", "Azerbaijan wants peace!", "Armenia, withdraw your illegal armed formations from Karabakh!", "Armenia, sign a peace treaty!", "Armenia, stop the occupation policy!", "Armenia, don't be a provocateur in the region, stop military provocations!", "Mines laid by Armenians kill the civilian population!", "Armenia, stop the occupation of our lands!", "Armenia, provide Azerbaijan with information about the fate of our missing citizens!", "Armenia destroyed the cultural heritage of Azerbaijan in Yerevan!".

Azerbaijanis, who took part in the protest handed out "Azerbaijan wants sustainable peace" booklets, containing information about the occupation policy of Armenia in the historical lands of Azerbaijan, to the residents of the city.

During the picket, a car with an LED screen was moving along the central streets of Toronto, which displayed information about the reality of Azerbaijan. The slogans "Azerbaijan wants peace, Armenia wants war!", "Armenia distorts the facts, deceives the world community!", "Mines laid by Armenia are a war crime!", "No to Armenian soldiers on Azerbaijani soil!", "Armenia destroyed the cultural heritage of Azerbaijan in Yerevan!", "Armenian mines kill civilians", "Armenia, sign a peace agreement!" and images covering these topics.

Representatives of friendly peoples, including members of the Jewish and Turkish communities, attended the picket.

Azerbaijani diaspora organizations operating in 30 countries of the world held various actions in protest against the provocation committed by Armenia on the border with Azerbaijan on September 12-13 and sent appeals and statements to international organizations and world leaders.

To recap, units of the Armenian armed forces carried out large-scale provocations along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border in Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin directions on the night of September 12 leading to 13.

The Armenian sabotage groups mined land and supply roads linking the positions of the Azerbaijani army units in different directions, taking advantage of the area's steep topography and existing ravine gaps. The clashes that erupted led to military losses between the sides, in which 79 armed forces personnel of the Azerbaijani armed forces were killed. On the other hand, Armenia lost 207, 293 were wounded, and 20 soldiers were taken as prisoners.

---

