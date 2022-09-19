Azerbaijan changes date of professional holiday of tourism sector workers

19 September 2022 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on amending Decree No. 2297 of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated September 1, 2016 "On the establishment of `Day of Tourism Workers' professional holiday in the Republic of Azerbaijan".

According to the decree, in the first part of the order, the "27" number was replaced by "29".

Previously, the professional holiday of tourism workers in Azerbaijan was celebrated on September 27.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz