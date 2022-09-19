Azerbaijani mine agency defuses nearly 300 mines, munitions on 12-17 Sep [PHOTO]

19 September 2022 17:31 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) defused 299 mines and unexploded ordnance in the liberated territories from September 12-17, Azernews reports, citing the agency.

During the demining operations, the agency discovered 58 anti-personnel, 143 anti-tank mines, and 98 unexploded ordnances in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan districts, the report added.

A 563-ha-area was cleared of mines and unexploded ordnances during the reported period.

Likewise, the Azerbaijani army’s engineer-sapper units defused some 122 Armenian-planted mines in the liberated Lachin District on September 18, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

A massive number of PMN-E type mines, the use of which is prohibited under international humanitarian law, were discovered in Lachin. The discovered mines were produced in Armenia in 2021 following the 44-day war (2020).

Despite the fact that about 21 months have passed since the 44-day war between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the latter's land mines continue to endanger human lives in the liberated lands.

Armenia spared no effort to plant land mines on Azerbaijani territory, not only during the 30 years of occupation but also just before days of leaving Azerbaijani lands as envisaged in the trilateral statement in order to cause human casualties.

Rarely a day goes by without news of civilians or military personnel being injured or killed as a result of mine explosions in Azerbaijan's liberated lands.

Armenia deliberately and constantly planted mines on Azerbaijani territories, in violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, thereby being a major threat to regional peace, security, and cooperation.

---

