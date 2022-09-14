Azerbaijani MoD published list of killed servicemen

14 September 2022 11:21 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has published the list of servicemen, who died as as a result of Armenian provocation on state border.

The Armenian armed forces units committed large-scale provocations in the Dashkesan, Kalbajar and Lachin directions of the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border during the night of September 12 and the morning of September 13.

During the Armenian provocation, 50 servicemen of the Armed Forces, including 42 servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army and 8 servicemen of the State Border Service became martyrs.

