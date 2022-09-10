Three-day trip to Azerbaijan's Karabakh exceeded all our expectations – US traveler

10 September 2022 20:12 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The three-day trip to Azerbaijan's liberated Karabakh exceeded all our expectations, US traveler Ram Francisco told Trend.

He noted that the beauty of the local nature is impressive.

"This is my first time in Azerbaijan, as well as in Karabakh. This trip has become a wonderful experience for me. The infrastructure development and the commissioning of facilities within a short period of time here is admirable. It will take time for Karabakh to become a tourist destination, but the region has huge potential for this," said the traveler.

