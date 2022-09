10 September 2022 18:16 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Weapons and ammunition were found in Azerbaijan's Tartar, the Barda regional group of the Press Service of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Internal Affairs told Trend.

Officers of the Tartar District Police Department discovered a machine gun and 89 cartridges around the Hasangaya village.

The fact is currently under investigation.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz