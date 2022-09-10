Azerbaijani Army positions shelled by Armenian troops in Kalbajar direction

10 September 2022 11:26 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Yukhari Shorja settlement of Basarkechar district of the state border subjected to fire the Azerbaijani Army positions in the direction of the Zaylik settlement of Kalbajar district over the past 24 hours, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani Army units took adequate retaliatory measures.

