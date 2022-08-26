Azerbaijanis return to Lachin after 30 years - Turkish Demirören News Agency

26 August 2022 18:15 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijanis have returned to Lachin after 30 years, Trend reports via an article published by the Turkish Dogan news agency.

The article posted the publication of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the official Twitter page in connection with this return.

The agency noted in the article the return of Lachin to the control of Azerbaijan in accordance with the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020 [signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the Second Karabakh War].

Units of the Azerbaijani army restored full control of Lachin city, as well as Zabukh and Sus villages on August 26. Currently, activities are underway in these territories to deploy units of the Azerbaijani army in new locations, and to carry out the necessary engineering work.

