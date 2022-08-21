Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament expresses condolences to Türkiye

21 August 2022 16:03 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) Sahiba Gafarova expressed condolences to Türkiye in connection with traffic accident on the Gaziantep-Nizip Highway, Trend reports via Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament's Twitter account.

Gafarova expressed her deep condolences to the people of Türkiye, the families and relatives of the victims.

The Speaker of the Milli Majlis also wished recovery the victims of severe road accident.

---

