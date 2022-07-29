Memorandum in energy sector to open new stage in EU-Azerbaijani co-op, ambassador says

29 July 2022 19:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Cooperation in the energy sector is one of the priorities of relations between the EU and Azerbaijan, the EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko told reporters, Trend reports.

Ambassador made the remark at the closing ceremony of the 16th Baku Summer Energy School (BSES) project at Azerbaijan’s ADA University, held between July 16 through July 30.

"I would like to congratulate ADA University on such a wonderful project. Cooperation in the energy sector is one of the priorities of relations between Azerbaijan and the EU. It is gratifying that energy issues are also discussed at the education level," Michalko said.

He added that the signing of the ‘Memorandum of Understanding on the strategic partnership between the EU, represented by the European Commission, and Azerbaijan Republic in the energy sector’ will open a new stage in bilateral cooperation.

The Baku Summer Energy School project was held with the support of the Institute for Development and Diplomacy at ADA University and in partnership with the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), bp Azerbaijan, Kolin, UAE’s Masdar Future Energy Company and French TotalEnergies company.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz