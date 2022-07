24 July 2022 10:27 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

On July 23 at noon, a conscript soldier of the Azerbaijan Army Ibaev Kamiz Mubariz oglu went missing at the section of the Kalbajar district of the state border, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Appropriate measures are taken to search for the serviceman.

The fact is currently being investigated.

