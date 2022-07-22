Audiovisual Council expands radio broadcasting areas in Eastern Zangazur, Karabakh

22 July 2022 17:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

The Audiovisual Council held a regular meeting to discuss the expansion of radio broadcasting areas of Azerbaijan Radio, Public Radio, and Azad Azerbaijan Radio stations in the Eastern Zangazur and Karabakh regions, Azernews reports.

Based on the appeals received from Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting Company, Public Television and Radio Broadcasting Company, and Azad Azerbaijan TV and Radio company, the council discussed allocating frequencies for FM broadcasting from various radio and TV stations in the region.

Following discussions, the Audiovisual Council decided to transfer the 100.5 MHz radio frequency of Zangilan’s Minjivan automatic radio and TV station, the 103.5 MHz frequency of Gubadli’s Khanlig automatic radio and TV station, and the 105.0 MHz frequency of Kalbajar automatic radio and TV station to Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting Company.

Moreover, the 99.5 MHz radio frequency in Zangilan and 101.5 MHz in Gubadli have been transferred to the Public TV and Radio Broadcasting Company. At the same time, the 92.1 MHz frequency of Khojavand’s Shahyeri automatic radio and TV station has been transferred to the Azad Azerbaijan TV and Radio company.

To recall, in 2021, 35 percent of TV and radio broadcasting was restored in Azerbaijan's liberated territories. Azerbaijan restored TV and radio broadcasting in liberated territories from December 31, 2020.

