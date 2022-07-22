Foreign media rep, experts arrive at Fuzuli Airport to join int’l media forum in Shusha [PHOTO]

22 July 2022 11:25 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Foreign media representatives and experts have arrived at the Fuzuli International Airport to attend an international media forum in the liberated city of Shusha, Azernews reports.

Representatives from 20 countries are expected to attend the forum on "Global trends in media, new challenges", which has been organized by the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency on the 147th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s national press.

On July 21, as part of the preparations for the next forum, the participants visited the Heydar Aliyev Center and attended a session, titled "Deepening Reforms in the Media: Towards New Goals".

According to the organizers, the purpose of holding a conference with representatives from world media structures and the public, as well as foreign and local media professionals, is to share ideas aimed at examining the development path of the Azerbaijani press, the successes obtained, and the current media reforms.

Ahmad Ismayilov, Azerbaijan Media Agency chief, said that the agency's goal is to enhance media companies' economic independence, their material, technological, and legal foundation, upgrade infrastructure, create a new economic model in the relevant sector and support the required actions.

