15 July 2022 11:21 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed the law on the execution of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2021, Azernews reports.

According to the document, the execution of the state budget for last year was approved with revenues of AZN26,396,285,000 ($15.53 billion) and expenses of AZN27,422,420,200 ($16.13 billion).

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz