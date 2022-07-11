New Austrian ambassador presents copies of his credentials to Azerbaijani FM

11 July 2022 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov received the new Austrian Ambassador Thomas Schuller-Götzburg on July 11, Trend reports via the ministry.

Schuller-Götzburg handed copies of his credentials to Bayramov.

The minister congratulated the ambassador on his appointment and wished him success in his work.

Reminding the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Austria, Bayramov stressed the importance of bilateral political dialogue and consultations.

He welcomed the meetings and discussions held with Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg last year and informed the ambassador that he’s looking forward to the visit of his Austrian counterpart to Azerbaijan.

Bayramov stressed that in the context of the changes which have taken place in the region, the opportunities and prospects for cooperation in the development of political, economic and transport ties have expanded.

As the ambassador noted, despite that the Austrian embassy in Azerbaijan was established 12 years ago, bilateral cooperation has expanded in various areas, especially on energy issues.

According to him, the interest of Austrian companies in Azerbaijan is growing.

He also said that an Austrian trade mission to Azerbaijan was carried out in May this year, and another similar mission is planned in the near future.

Bayramov informed the ambassador about the damage inflicted on Azerbaijan as a result of Armenia's aggression. He noted that over the past 30 years, the norms and principles of international law were violated in relation to Azerbaijan.

Then the minister informed Schuller-Götzburg about the post-conflict situation in the region, reconstruction and construction work carried out in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 Second Karabakh War], and the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Bayramov also stressed the importance of Austrian companies’ support for restoration work in the liberated territories.

Schuller-Götzburg noted that he will make every effort to further develop relations between Austria and Azerbaijan, added the ministry.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz