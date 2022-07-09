Azerbaijani Army opens new military unit in Khojavand district [PHOTO/VIDEO]

9 July 2022 15:42 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

According to the order of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, activities on the provision of the Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in the liberated territories, organization of troops' service, and improvement of social and living conditions continue, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.

On the day of Eid al-Adha, Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, the leadership of the Ministry and the Head of the Executive Power of the Khojavand district Eyvaz Huseynov attended an opening of a new military unit in the territory of the Khojavand district.

The headquarters, canteen, medical point, soldiers' barracks, car parking, warehouses for various purposes, and other infrastructure facilities in the territory of the military camp, built to organize combat training and troops' service at a high level, as well as provide living conditions for military personnel, were inspected.

After the inspection of the military unit, the minister gave relevant instructions on further improving the service and living conditions of the military personnel.

Then a concert program was organized for the military personnel on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

In the end, Minister Hasanov and Eyvaz Huseynov planted evergreen long-lived trees in the territory of the military unit as a sign of the unity of the army and the people.

