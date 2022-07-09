Special software used to interfere in preferential apartment choice - Azerbaijani MIDA

9 July 2022 13:48 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Special software was developed to interfere in the selection process of 442 preferential apartments located in the Yasamal residential complex in Baku, Chief of Staff of the Azerbaijani State Housing Development Agency (MIDA) Farman Gurbanli said at a briefing on July 8, Trend reports.

According to Gurbanli, the illegal actions by the external persons hindered other citizens from using their right to choose apartments.

Besides, according to him, due to the illegal use of special software, citizens failed to choose the desired apartments.

"As a result of the external interference, more than 60 percent of the apartments put on sale were illegally chosen. Therefore, the overall results related to the sale of affordable housing have been annulled," added the official.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz