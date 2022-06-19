Participants of IX Global Baku Forum hold panel discussions in Shusha [PHOTO]

19 June 2022 14:34 (UTC+04:00)

Participants of the IX Global Baku Forum, who visited the liberated territories of Azerbaijan on June 19, arrived in Shusha after Fuzuli, Trend correspondent reports.

Participants of the IX Global Baku Forum started panel discussions in Shusha.

The IX Global Baku Forum on "Challenges to the Global World Order" organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center began its work under the patronage of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on June 16.

