We are happy with pace of restoration work in Karabakh - US traveler

We are happy with the pace of restoration work in Karabakh, Charles Willy, a traveler from San Francisco, said this while answering journalists' questions during a press conference on Saturday, Trend reports.

He noted that Azerbaijan should inform more about the history and events that took place in Karabakh.

"Today, Azerbaijan should attract more visitors to show the destruction, as well as the progress of the restoration process," Charles Willy said.

According to him, the pace of restoration of infrastructure in Karabakh is amazing.

“It is horrifying that entire cities have disappeared from the face of the earth. At the same time, we were struck by the pace of restoration of infrastructure facilities,” said a traveler from San Francisco, noting, among other things, airports under construction in Zangilan and Lachin.

The rest of the guests also expressed admiration for the amazing results of the restoration work, the unique nature of Karabakh, noting that they hope to visit this region again.

Recall that a group of 24 international travelers from 10 countries of the world went on a three-day trip to the cities of Azerbaijani Karabakh. The guests visited the Azykh cave in the Khojavend region, Shusha, Aghdam, Kalbajar, Lachin, and completed their journey in Zangilan.

