Azerbaijan returns remains of 1,713 servicemen and 159 prisoners to Armenia

18 June 2022 22:39 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan, always guided by the principles of humanism, returned to the Armenian side the remains of 1713 Armenian servicemen found in the lands liberated from occupation after the historic victory in the 44-day war, said the head of the State Security Service, chairman of the State Commission for the Affairs of Captives, Missing Persons and Hostages of Azerbaijan Ali Nagiyev, Trend reports.

He noted that 159 Armenian prisoners were also returned.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz