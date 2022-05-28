Azerbaijani, Turkish presidents vow to further cement relations [PHOTO]

28 May 2022 21:22 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani and Turkish Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan respectively have held a meeting, Azernews reports.

Underscoring the successfully developing bilateral friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey, they expressed confidence that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Azerbaijan will contribute to further strengthening of the bilateral ties.

The presidents also ascribed their 28 May meeting on Independence Day to brotherhood and described the importance of the TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan festival as a good sign of high-level relations.

They underlined that the bilateral cooperation will continue to expand, and discussed issues related to prospects for the bilateral ties.

---

