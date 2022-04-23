By Trend

Azerbaijan had to resolve the Karabakh conflict through military means that resulted in Armenia's catastrophic loss, President of the Caucasus International Center for the Study of Geohistory and Geopolitics Guram Markhulia told Trend.

"We have been waiting for 30 years for peace in the South Caucasus, in particular in the Armenia-Azerbaijan relations," he said.

According to him, the Armenian society has never understood Azerbaijan's 30-year efforts for a peaceful settlement of the conflict.

Guram Markhulia expressed hope that all countries of the South Caucasus would be involved in common economic projects after the final establishment of peaceful relations.

