By Sabina Mammadli

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stated that the liberation of Azerbaijani lands from Armenian occupation has created a significant opportunity for the region to achieve long-term peace.

He made the remarks at an event for ambassadors accredited in Turkey at the Central Headquarters of the ruling Justice and Development Party of Turkey.

In terms of global issues, Erdogan stated that Turkey is continuing the process of normalizing relations with neighboring Armenia.

Concerning the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and the Syrian crisis, among other issues, the Turkish president stated that achieving global peace, stability, and development is the only way forward, and Turkey's position on these issues remains unchanged.

Ambassador Rashad Mammadov represented Azerbaijan at the event.

On June 15, 2021, the two countries signed a memorandum of alliance that cemented the existing military, political and economic cooperation.

Relations between the fraternal countries are developing in various areas. The Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations that President Ilham Aliyev and Erdogan signed during the latter's first official visit to Shusha eight months after Azerbaijan’s victory in the war with Armenia, also focuses on defence cooperation.

It affirms joint efforts by the two armies in the face of foreign threats. The declaration also pledges joint efforts for the restructuring and modernization of the armed forces. Moreover, the two nations affirm to encourage the execution of joint projects with the aim of developing capabilities in the field of sea, air, and space.

President Aliyev said that the signing of the Shusha Declaration raised bilateral relations to an even higher level.

---