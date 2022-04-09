By Trend

The decision to suspend Russia's membership in the UN Human Rights Council due to events in Ukrainian Bucha testifies to the unanimity of the international community on the issue of humanism and concern for humanity, political expert Ilyas Huseynov told Trend.

“Meanwhile, we must not forget that Azerbaijan is also a country that suffered from terror, and at different times, Armenian radicals undertook bloody terrorist actions against the Azerbaijani people,” Huseynov said.

According to him, in 1918 a genocide against Azerbaijanis was organized, and at the end of the 20th century, Armenian separatists committed large-scale acts of terror and vandalism.

"The Khojaly tragedy, the genocide committed in Aghdaban, Bashlibel, Karkijahan and other areas contributed to the isolation of Armenia at the international level. However, the patrons of Armenia, along with applying double standards, limited the possibilities of such isolation,” the expert noted. “At the same time, Azerbaijani diplomacy has been working to expose the Armenian terror for about 30 years, and important decisions and resolutions have been adopted in connection with the Armenian occupation.”

“During the 2020 second Karabakh war, Armenia also carried out terror in Ganja, Barda and Tartar, which were far from the battlefield. However, no international measures were taken against Armenia. If important decisions on the Khojaly genocide had been taken on time, bloody events could have been avoided in the future," he added.

