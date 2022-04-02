President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Dear Mr. President,

This year we celebrate a significant milestone – the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the People’s Republic of China. On this joyous occasion, I cordially congratulate you and offer my most sincere wishes to you and through you to the friendly people of China.

The people of Azerbaijan and China, which enjoyed ancient and rich traditions of friendship, were connected through the historic Silk Road as far back as two thousand years ago. Today, we interact closely within that traditional route restored in a new format.

The relations forged between our peoples are among the primary factors conditioning our inter-state cooperation. It is pleasant that throughout these 30 years, Azerbaijan-China relations, underpinned by mutual trust and confidence, have developed exponentially, and new directions of our engagement have been identified. Today, the high level of our political relations and mutually beneficial cooperation in the economic, transportation-logistics, telecommunication, humanitarian and other spheres are gratifying. Sitting at the crossroads of the East-West and North-South transportation corridors, Azerbaijan was among the first countries to support your “Belt and Road” initiative. The infrastructure projects implemented in our country in the transportation, transit and logistics areas and new corridors being made available usher excellent opportunities for our cooperation.

Azerbaijan’s liberation of its historical lands as a result of the 44-day Patriotic War has created a favorable environment for the diversification of cooperation between our countries. We support the involvement of more Chinese companies in restoration and development works across the East Zangazur and Karabakh economic regions.

Similar to bilateral engagement, our countries enjoy successful cooperation within international organizations. Azerbaijan and China have always supported each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Dear Mr. President,

I recall with the fondest impressions my visits to the People’s Republic of China in the course of these years and the meetings and extensive exchanges of view we held. I believe that traditionally friendly Azerbaijan-China relations and our cooperation of mutual interest that rest on a solid foundation will continue to develop and expand in line with the interests of our peoples.

I wish robust health, happiness and success to you and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of China.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 29 March 2022

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz