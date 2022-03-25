The information spread by Armenian sources, regarding the situation that has allegedly been escalated along the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed, does not reflect the reality, the country's Defense Ministry has reported.

"Positions and deployment locations are being clarified on spot, no clashes or incidents have occurred," the ministry reported.

The ministry underlined that the situation is artificially exaggerated by Armenian sources with the purpose to create an atmosphere that can trigger deliberate hysteria, confuse and mislead the public.

"There is no reason to worry or panic. The units of the Azerbaijan Army completely control the operational situation," the statement reads.

