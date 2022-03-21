By Trend

Russia is ready to provide any assistance in the conclusion of a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during phone conversation with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan, Trend reports citing the ministry.

According to the ministry, the parties confirmed importance of implementation of the trilateral statements of November 10, 2020, January 11, 2021 and November 26, 2021 [between Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war] for the region, including the early launch of the process of delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and the start of project activities to open transport and economic ties in the region.

