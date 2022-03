By Trend

Russia welcomes the readiness of Azerbaijan and Armenia to prepare a peace treaty, Russia's Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a briefing, Trend reports.

"We reaffirm Russia's commitment to promoting the negotiation process in every possible way. As for the likely completion and signing dates of a peace agreement, I think speaking on this topic is premature," she said.

