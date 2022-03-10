By Trend

The visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Turkey will serve to further strengthen relations between the two fraternal countries, Azerbaijani MP Javid Osmanov told Trend.

According to Osmanov, the fraternal relations between the countries are an example for the whole world.

"At the same time, the union between fraternal Turkey and Azerbaijan was formalized by the signing of the Shusha Declaration on June 15, 2021. There are very close relations between the presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey, and this plays an important role in bringing relations between the two countries to the highest level,” he said.

“Recently, a number of mutual visits have been carried out between the two fraternal countries. The planned visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Turkey is another historic event," the MP noted.

Political expert Shabnam Hasanova said that this visit is also important against the backdrop of current political processes.

"The ratification of the Shusha Declaration indicates the existence of a legal basis for the simultaneous implementation of current and future steps by the Azerbaijan and Turkey. The main thing is that there is full support and understanding of the significance of this declaration by the peoples of both countries, that is, we are natural allies,” Hasanova pointed out.

“Against the backdrop of Armenia's recent statements on the signing of a peace treaty [with Azerbaijan], the presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey will consider this issue in more detail and specifically, because work is also underway on the process of normalizing Turkish-Armenian relations, and this issue is unambiguously being implemented in coordination with Azerbaijan,” she further said.

“Since both Turkey and Azerbaijan react to the political process and take synchronous steps, if decisions are made during consultations, in the same way both countries are primarily committed to establishing peace and stability in the region, the functioning of international law in global processes,” added the expert.

