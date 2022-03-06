By Trend

Turkey and Azerbaijan are cooperating in evacuation of their citizens from Ukraine, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, Trend reports.

"There is also coordination between the two countries on the issue of evacuation. Some citizens of Azerbaijan are also being evacuated by trains organized by Turkey, and some citizens of Turkey are being evacuated by trains organized by Azerbaijan," Cavusoglu explained.

---

