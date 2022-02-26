By Trend

Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev has made a post to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, Trend reports.

The post was about one of the witnesses of the Khojaly genocide.

"Eyes which have seen too much! Photo in poster belongs to Lefkhanim, Survivor of the Khojaly genocide. She shared atrocities of Khojaly by armenians to Azerbaijani journalist in 1992 when she was 9 and was filmed. Her father killed in her presence. She cannot forget those memories," Hajiyev wrote.

---

