By Trend

The visit of the delegation, headed by Speaker of the Moldovan Parliament Igor Grosu, to Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli and Shusha cities, liberated from Armenia’s occupation, started on February 23, Trend reports.

During the trip, the delegation will view the Shusha fortress, Jidir duzu (Jidir plain), house-museum of Bulbul and other historical places.

The guests will also view the reconstruction work carried out in Shusha.

