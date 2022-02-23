By Sabina Mammadli

Some 85 civilians were killed or injured in explosions in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from Armenia’s occupation after the second Karabakh war in 2020, Interior Ministry Spokesman Elshad Hajiyev has said.

Hajiyev went on to say that mine explosions killed 30 civilians and injured 55 others, including citizens who illegally entered the liberated lands.

He emphasized that citizens who wish to visit the liberated territories are informed that the safety conditions for movement along the routes determined by the corresponding state structure have been created.

“Among the dead, there are those who previously repeatedly illegally visited these territories and were punished in accordance with the law,” the spokesperson added.

It should be noted that ANAMA, along with the partner countries, carries out demining activities on the liberated territories.

Armenia submitted to Azerbaijan all mine maps of liberated territories as a result of talks held through the Russian Defence Ministry's mediation on December 4, 2021.

On December 12, 2021, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told reporters that mine maps provided by Armenia so far are not fully accurate.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan's Mine Action Agency (ANAMA), along with the partner countries, carries out demining activities on its liberated territories.

Armenia deliberately and constantly planted mines on Azerbaijani territories, in violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, thereby being a major threat to regional peace, security and cooperation.

Previously, on June 12, Azerbaijan handed over 15 Armenian prisoners in exchange for a map detailing the location of 97,000 mines in formerly-occupied Aghdam.

On July 3, Armenia submitted to Azerbaijan maps of about 92,000 anti-tank and anti-personnel mines planted during the occupation of Fuzuli and Zangilan regions.

Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a Russia-brokered peace agreement on November 10, 2020, to end 44 days of fighting and work toward a comprehensive resolution.

