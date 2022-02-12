By Trend

President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan has approved the Shusha Declaration, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

While receiving members of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States, Erdogan signed a corresponding decision on the approval and publication of the Shusha Declaration in Turkey's Legal Gazette (Resmi Gazete) newspaper.

The Shusha Declaration signed on June 15, 2021, was approved by the parliaments of Azerbaijan and Turkey.



