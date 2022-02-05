5 February 2022 11:31 (UTC+04:00)
285
By Trend
An agreement was reached on sending a UNESCO mission to Azerbaijan and Armenia, Trend reports.
On 4 February, a video conference was held on the initiative of President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron with the participation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of France as Chair of the European Union Emmanuel Macron, President of the European Council Charles Michel and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.
The issue of UNESCO's mission to Azerbaijan and Armenia was also discussed at the meeting. The sides agreed that a mission would be sent to both countries.
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz