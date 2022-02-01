By Trend

Work is being conducted over a number of events to be held within 30th anniversary of partnership between Azerbaijan and the UN, the organization’s resident coordinator in the country Vladanka Andreyeva told Trend.

According to Andreyeva, work is being carried out jointly with Azerbaijani President’s Administration and Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The first event will be held on March 2, the day of Azerbaijan's accession to the UN, and the second - on the UN Day, marked on October 24.

The resident coordinator noted that a number of exhibitions and round table discussions dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the partnership of the parties will also be held.

She added that the schedule of other events will be announced soon.



