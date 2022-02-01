By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani army's various troops, Army Corps, formations, and military units have begun a new training period under the action plan for 2022, the Defence Ministry has reported.

The army’s training process will be conducted in line with the requirements set by the high command, as well as orders and decrees of the Defence Minister to ensure the high level of combat readiness of the personnel, the ministry added.

The Azerbaijani army pays special attention to the organization of the Commando military units’ combat activities, the ministry reported.

In a statement published on January 31, the ministry said: “All facilities in the Commando military units have been built in accordance with modern requirements and provided with the necessary equipment and inventory. Appropriate conditions have been created for the quality organization of service combat activities and the effective conduct of leisure time.”

It was added that the created conditions make it possible to carry out high-level exercises with the commandos under the training plan.

Moreover, the combat readiness and professional skills of the commandos are being improved thanks to the experience gained during the 44-day war with Armenia and with the involvement of professional Turkish commanders, the ministry said.

As a part of the drills, commandos are deployed to the areas by military helicopters and other means and perform combat activities under conditions that are close to real warfare.

“During the exercises, the commandos successfully accomplish the tasks of crossing the obstacle course in direct contact, fighting in mountainous areas, infiltrating into the depths of defense, as well as besieging and neutralizing the sabotage group resisting in temporary shelters and settlements,” the ministry underlined.

It should be noted that the commando units have been recently established as part of the reforms carried out in the Azerbaijan Army.

On December 24, 2021, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their son Heydar Aliyev visited the liberated Khojavand region's Hadrut village to open a military unit of commando forces. Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan will create many commando brigades across the country. President Aliyev described the creation of the commando brigade unit in Hadrut as a significant event of strategic importance.

Experts described the creation of commando brigades in Azerbaijan as a new stage in the national army building. It was also assessed as a clear message for supporters of revanchist ideas in Armenia.

