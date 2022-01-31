By Laman Ismayilova

The weather is expected to be changeable cloudy, primarily rainless in Baku on February 1. Northwest wind will be followed by the mild southwest wind in the daytime, the Ecology Ministry reported.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +2-4 °C at night, +7-11 °C in the daytime.

In Baku, the temperature will be +2-4 °C at night, and +8-10 °C in the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will reach 765 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 60-70 percent.

Rainless weather is expected in the country's regions. It will be foggy in some areas. West wind will intensify in some places.

The temperature will range from -2 °C to +3 °C at night, +9-14 °C in the daytime.

In the mountains, the temperature will be -3 and -8 °C at night, +2-7 °C in the daytime.

