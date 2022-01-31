By Trend

So far, 12 trips to Azerbaijan’s Shusha and Aghdam districts liberated from Armenia’s occupation have been successfully made, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Digital Development and Transport told Trend .

Citizens purchased more than 1,100 tickets for the trips.

Regular bus trips to Shusha and Aghdam cities, which are of great historical significance and cultural value for the Azerbaijani people, have been launched since Jan. 24.

Considering the increased demand for the Baku-Shusha-Baku trip, a decision was made to launch an additional trip on this route.

The Baku-Shusha-Baku bus trip will be made three times a week, rather than two times, from February 16.

