The meetings with parents and relatives of the Azerbaijani servicemen are temporarily prohibited taking into account that the number of COVID-19 cases has recently increased in Azerbaijan, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry.

According to the message, parents and relatives of military personnel are advised not to visit military units, in particular, not to attend the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for February 6 to protect the health of military personnel and prevent the risk of contracting the disease.

"We urge our citizens to understand the measures which are used in our army and strictly observe the quarantine rules," the ministry said.

