By Trend

The first passenger bus from Baku city arrived in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city liberated from Armenia’s occupation, Trend’s correspondent reports from Shusha.

The Baku-Shusha-Baku passenger bus departed from the Baku International Bus Station Complex at 06:30 (GMT+4) on Jan. 24.

The regular Baku-Shusha, Baku-Aghdam, Ahmadbayli-Shusha, Fuzuli International Airport-Shusha, and Barda-Aghdam bus trips were launched on Jan. 24.

Any Azerbaijani citizen older than 18 can be registered via www.yolumuzqarabaga.az website and purchase tickets for regular bus trips to the Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenia’s occupation.

