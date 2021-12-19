By Trend

More than 25,000 Azerbaijani students study at universities in Turkey, Nihat Boyukbash, education advisor to the Turkish ambassador to Azerbaijan, said on Dec. 18 at the event "Future is in space, space is in future", Trend reports.

According to Boyukbash, more than 3,000 Turkish students study in Azerbaijan.

"Relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey in the field of education have been developing rapidly since the 90s of the past century," he reminded.

---

