By Trend

The Qatar-Azerbaijan relations are based on common values, friendship, joint cooperation and mutual interests, and are being strengthened as a result of respect and mutual trust between the two countries, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Qatar to Azerbaijan Faisal bin Abdullah Hamad Al-Hanzab said, Trend reports on Dec. 16.

"The high-ranking officials of Qatar and Azerbaijan are greatly interested in the relations between two countries to strengthen the friendship and cooperation in all political, economic and social fields to achieve more prosperity," the ambassador said.

He added that Qatar is committed to maintaining its relations with Azerbaijan and acting towards the promising and prosperous future by developing political, economic and cultural ties and promoting trade operations and investment opportunities for the companies from both countries.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz