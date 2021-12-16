By Trend

Turkey stands for peace, stability, and economic development in the South Caucasus, the country’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told journalists following his visit to the UAE, Trend reports citing Anadolu.

Cavusoglu reminded that after the 44-day second Karabakh war [from late Sept. to early Nov.2020], Turkey and Azerbaijan made positive messages to Armenia.

"Baku's calls to conclude a comprehensive peace treaty with Yerevan have particular importance. These signals also demonstrate the approaches of Turkey and Azerbaijan to this issue," the minister said.

He expressed hope that the Armenian side will make efforts to ensure long-term peace and stability in the region.

"Our intentions are absolutely clear. Azerbaijan had only one goal - to return its historical lands occupied by Armenia. So, the calls of Baku for the peace treaty mean that Azerbaijan is also absolutely constructive," added Cavusoglu.

---

