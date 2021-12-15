President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to King of Bahrain Sheikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa on the occasion of Bahrain's National Day.

I convey my sincerest congratulations and best wishes to you, and through you to your entire people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the National Day of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This year, the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Kingdom of Bahrain celebrate the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations. I believe that friendly and cooperative relations will continue to successfully develop and expand by our joint efforts in line with interests of our nations tied by religious and cultural roots.

On this remarkable day, I wish you strong health, happiness, success in your activities, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Bahrain.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 13 December 2021

--

