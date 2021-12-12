By Trend

About 95 percent of historical and cultural monuments were destroyed in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Anar Karimov told reporters, Trend reports.

Karimov added that more than 400 historical and cultural monuments have been discovered in the liberated territories since November 2020.

"About 140-150 monuments which were found were not listed in the register," the minister said. "There were more than 800 cultural institutions, theaters and libraries, music schools, etc. in the liberated territories."

"Our monitoring shows that about 95 percent of historical cultural monuments were destroyed," Karimov added. "This monitoring is still underway."

"There are places which our representatives have not visited yet due to a mining hazard, landscape complexity," the minister said. "But this work is underway."

"After the end of the monitoring, we will prepare a list and appeal to the international organizations with a demand to bring the Armenian side to justice," Karimov said.

"The destroyed monuments testify that war crime and a crime against humanity were committed," the minister said.

---