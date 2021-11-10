By Trend

Azerbaijan is taking strict measures to suppress cases of unjustifiable assignment of pensions, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev said during the discussion of the bill "on the State Budget of Azerbaijan for 2022" at a meeting of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship, Trend reports on Nov. 10.

According to Babayev, at present, the process of centralized assignment of social payments is being carried out in Azerbaijan.

"This is not only about pensions. As part of the centralization of archival materials, all unjustified assignments of large pensions are completely canceled. Checks on the appointment of targeted social assistance have been completely centralized in 16 districts of the country. This process will be carried out in 46 districts by the end of the year," Babayev said.

