The problems that have arisen in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic must be resolved through the joint efforts of international organizations - UNESCO, UNICEF and some others, Assistant to the President of Tajikistan for Social Development and Public Relations Emomali Nasriddinzoda said at the panel on the topic "Combating Climate Change and Meeting the Global Need for Energy: How do we do both?" within the framework of the VIII Global Baku Forum titled "The World after COVID-19", Trend reports.

According to Nasriddinzoda, educational institutions were closed in Tajikistan during the COVID-19 pandemic, as in the whole world.

“More than 1.5 billion children worldwide are left without education. In Tajikistan, more than 1,700 educational centers for children, as well as thousands of schools, have been closed. According to the UN, the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted teachers' incomes. More than 100,000 teachers teach in Tajikistan, and more than two million students receive education. Preferential loans were provided to citizens of our country affected by the pandemic,” Nasriddinzoda said

“Under the supervision of the President of the country, vaccinations are taking place in Tajikistan, and firstly, teachers were vaccinated. We are ready to take all measures that can solve global problems in connection with the pandemic,” he added.

Under the auspices of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and with the organization of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, the VIII Global Baku Forum titled "The World after COVID-19" began its work in the capital of Azerbaijan on November 4 and will last until November 6.

The VIII Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives from more than 40 countries of the world, former heads of state and government, representatives of international and non-governmental organizations, as well as other guests to discuss issues of global importance.

